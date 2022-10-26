Funeral arrangements for Aika Caoimhe Doheny, from Kilkenny

Aika Caoimhe Doheny
Funeral arrangements have been announced for Aika Caoimhe Doheny, of Greensbridge Street, Kilkenny City.
Aika was a former Presentation Secondary School student and was studying at the National University of Ireland Galway to become a research assistant.
Aika Caoimhe, beloved daughter of Mayumi and the late Paul and cherished sister of Paul Makoto and Cian Takuya, sadly missed by her heartbroken mother and brothers, grandmother Sachiko Wakao (Tokyo), aunts, uncles, cousins in Ireland, Japan and the USA, extended family, neighbours and her many friends.
Requiem Mass for Aika will take place on Saturday, October 29 at 10.30am in St John’s Church, Kilkenny and will be followed by a private cremation.
House strictly private please.
The Requiem Mass will be live streamed at https://www.stjohnskilkenny.com/webcam/
