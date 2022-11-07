Search

07 Nov 2022

Farm in Kilkenny with a range of buildings set to make up to €1.5million - see pics!

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

07 Nov 2022 5:33 PM

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Earlsrath House, Earlsrath, Mullinavat, Kilkenny

C.106½ ACRE RESIDENTIAL HOLDING

This is a fine roadside holding in a prime location and will be offered in various lots. This farm is being offered in various lots as follows :

Lot 1 : c.106½ Acres with residence and farm buildings

Lot 2 : c.70½ Acres with residence and farm buildings

Lot 3 : c.44 Acres with residence and farm buildings

Lot 4 : c.26½ Acres of excellent lands with frontage to two roads

Lot 5 : c.25 acres of excellent roadside lands

Lot 6 : c.11 acres of roadside lands

The house is situated on a lovely elevated site with excellent views. It is in good condition but needs modernisation.

Accessed via tree lined avenue up to two separate entrances to the house and farm buildings.

Excellent quality lands all in permanent pasture with the options of being sold in various lots as mentioned above.

AUCTION DETAILS: Carrolls Hotel, Nov 25, 2022, 3PM

News

