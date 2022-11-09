Pictures: Camogie queens pip hurlers in Great Kilkenny Bake Off! Click for pics

Kilkenny’s best camogie players and hurlers showed their baking was just as good as their sporting skills as they lined out for the Irish Heart Foundation’s first-ever Great Kilkenny Bake Off.

Michelle Teehan and Katie Nolan, rising stars with the Kilkenny senior camogie team, took on former Kilkenny senior hurling captains Colin Fennelly and Joey Holden in a fantastic evening hosted by Mountain View Markets at Savour Kilkenny. The goal? To raise some dough for the Irish Heart Foundation, the national heart and stroke charity.





It can be confirmed the ladies better in the kitchen too after emerging victorious in the kitchen showdown of the year. Expert judges Bart Pawlukojc of Arán Bakery & Bistro, Brian Walsh of Cookie Co-op, and John Kelly of the Lady Helen Restaurant at

Mount Juliet Estate tallied the scores and awarded the cup to the camogie girls in a hard-fought battle.

Gaelic Games lovers turned out in force for this clash of the titans in the Savour kitchen. The sold-out event was a hit with spectators who generously donated to help support such a worthy cause. And people who didn’t make it to the event still have time to donate as the GoFundMe page is live for another week - search for Bake Off Fundraiser - Irish Heart Foundation on gofundme.com.

“What a laugh,” said Sophie O’Grady of Mountain View Markets. “Our wonderful MC Edward Hayden, our budding bakers Michelle Teehan, Katie Nolan, Colin Fennelly and Joey Holden and our brutal judges had us in stitches all evening long!

“Thank you so much to everyone who came along and especially to those who donated on the night. We understand that the rising cost of living is affecting each and everyone of us but for you to still put your hand in your pocket and make a donation no matter how big or small it really makes a huge difference.

“It was so lovely to be able to have such a great laugh while fundraising for a cause so dear to all of our hearts,” she added.

“The Irish Heart Foundation means so much to us here at Mountain View, and once we got chatting to our lovely customers about it, it turns out it means so much to all of you too. I want to give a huge shoutout to all the fantastic local businesses from Mountain View Markets who donated such gorgeous prizes to our charity raffle on the night.”

In this ‘technical challenge’ contestants were given a range of ingredients and a vague recipe, and had to choose what ingredients and how much to use.

Supporters were kept entertained by MC Edward Hayden and his hilarious commentary and refereeing as he steered both sides to goals and a clean match without any kitchen nightmares. At throw-in the girls were off to a steady start as they weighed out their sugar and flour leaving the hurlers scrambling to catch up. Edward encouraged them to give it ‘a good aul shake’ and to not over-egg it but to be gentle and bake with love however the Ballyhale lads soon caught up and gave it a good mix before receiving stern warnings by the ref to not lick the whisk.

The girls moved on to a tactic of fillings while the lads followed suit with a nice chip - a chocolate chip!

“It was fantastic to see such a great turn out for The Great Kilkenny Bake Off,” said Savour Kilkenny Festival Director Marian Flannery. “I’d like to thank Mountain View Markets, the hurlers and camogie stars who took part, the fabulous Edward Hayden and everyone who got involved in this super event for a great charity.

“The success of this community project mirrors the ethos of Savour Kilkenny, of celebrating and promoting all the wonderful elements of Kilkenny,” she added. “What an amazing city we live in!”

A raffle was held on the night with prizes generously donated by Mountain View Markets traders. Check out the fantastic raffle prizes and local businesses on the Mountain View Farmers Market social channels @mountainviewmarkets.