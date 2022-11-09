Pictures: MacDonagh Junction hosts Kilkenny Young Food Producers’ Market

MacDonagh continued its long tradition of organising and hosting the Savour Young Food Producer’s Market over the Bank Holiday weekend.

This one-day market showcased the culinary skills and delightful inventions of young chefs, bakers, and entrepreneurs from ages 10 to 17.

There were three judges on the day: Mary Whelan from the Design and Crafts Council of Ireland, Molly Coogan Kilkenny’s Rose of Tralee, and Ian Brennan, Manager of the Clubhouse Hotel.

While every student was a winner on the day, there were several prizes on offer in the categories of: Best Presentation and Taste, Best Display and Highly Commended. Orlaith Fallon was named overall winner; Amy Lawlor, Lauren Daly and Ella Lawlor won the runner-up prize, Colin Murray won Best Display and Richie Mullally won Highly Commended.

Centre Manager Marion Acreman spoke of her excitement launching the event.

“Our ethos of allowing young entrepreneurs test the market environment by showcasing at the shopping centre fits well into this vibrant exciting event as part of the fantastic Savour food festival,” she said.

“Again this year the team at MacDonagh Junction were hugely impressed with the high standard delivered by our young food producers.

“We predict a bright culinary future for Kilkenny as they develop their talents in the years ahead.”

MacDonagh Junction, in conjunction with LEO and Cater Care, organised food hygiene training for all the students in the run up to the food market.

