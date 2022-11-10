Five-bed bungalow in heart of Kilkenny's Nore Valley going to auction - click for pics

An impressive, five-bedroom bungalow, surrounded by three acres of its own wooded grounds in the heart of Kilkenny’s Nore Valley, is going under the virtual hammer in an online auction later this month.

Bidding for Oldcourt – a bright and spacious detached home – begins at €250,000. READ MORE BELOW

Although in need of some refurbishment, agents are expecting strong interest from buyers looking for the challenge of revamping a modern, detached home in the heart of spectacular rural Ireland.

Measuring 199 sqm, the split-level property is conveniently situated 5km from the picturesque and historic village of Inistioge – one of the most-visited places in the region and regarded by locals as the ‘jewel of the south east’.

A lengthy, tarmacadam driveway with wooden ranch-style fencing on either side spirals upwards from the main road to the front door of the house.

On entering, there is a bright and wide entrance hallway with wooden flooring leading to the living room and sun room, both of which also have wooden floors. There is an Aga-style stove in the fitted kitchen, which has a tiled floor and island.

One of the five bedrooms is an en-suite. The family bathroom, which also has a tiled floor, has a large bath with mosaic surround, wash-hand basin and toilet.

Village amenities include a supermarket, post office, places to eat out and St Colmcille's National School.

The tranquillity of the Victorian-era Woodstock Gardens, which include an arboretum, walled and terraced gardens, a yew walk and rose garden, is a popular local attraction. New Ross, just over the county boundary in Wexford, is 10km away.

Ten lots from six counties are listed in the November 23 auction organised by Youbid.ie. All are listed on the platform.

Documentation and brochures are available by registering on Youbid.ie or by calling 01-5676979. Email: info@youbid.ie for more details.