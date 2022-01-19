Pictures: Kilkenny puts best foot forward for Operation Transformation walk

The people of Kilkenny made sure to keep their good start to 2022 going on the right foot by showing their support for Operation Transformation’s national walk.

Castlecomer’s Discovery Park was the venue for Sunday’s walk and the event was organised by the Kilkenny Recreation & Sports Partnership.

Working in line with social distancing guidelines, walkers went off at staggered starts for Sunday’s event, which had routes suitable for all.

Healthy start

There was a great turnout at the walk that not only encouraged people to make a healthy start to the new year, but also allowed them to support Ballyragget native John Ryan, who is one of five leaders in this year’s Operation Transformation programme on RTÉ.

John’s local community are stepping up their efforts to ensure people can walk into a healthier lifestyle. St Patrick’s GAA club in Ballyragget will have the lights switched on at the club walkway on Monday and Wednesday evenings as part of the Irish Life Walking Challenge.

Lights will be switched on from 7.30 to 8.30pm, with the Challenge starting this evening (Wednesday).