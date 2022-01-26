Pictures #1: Bennettsbridge Tractor Run is a roaring success! Click for pics
Pictures by Harry Reid
The maiden voyage of the Bennettsbridge Tractor and Truck Run was a huge success.
The event, which was held in association with St Vincent de Paul, brought supporters out in force on Sunday.
Locals and visitors turned out to support the community and charity event.
Thanks went to organiser Tim Dooley and to Jack Dooley for looking after the social media side of things. Thanks also went to Glanbia, who gave the use of their yard for registrations on the morning, and to Michael Brennan who organised the vintage tractors for the day.
Thanks also went to all those who brought trucks and tractors to take part, to the people who helped with stewarding and raffle tickets and to everyone who helped in any way to make it a very successful event.