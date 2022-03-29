Pictures: Scouts leave no trace but make plenty of memories at Gowran Park
Click through to see pictures by Harry Reid from the weekend
Scouts from across the region descended on Gowran at the weekend for a camp organised and run by youth reps from across Scouting Ireland South Eastern Province.
The Spraoi weekend was attended by 280 scouts and venture scouts from the ages of 13 to 18-year-olds and up to 120 adult scouters all from counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Kildare, Laois, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow. The event was held in Gowarn Park this year.
It consisted of the young people doing many fun activities, from first-aid, air activities, a visit from the National Reptile Zoo and more.
The scouts had plenty of free time to mix with other groups and have a bit of craic, singing around campfire Saturday night. Camp broke and all sites were cleared and as scouts, no trace was left, but plenty of memories were made.