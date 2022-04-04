Modern three-storey family home in Kilkenny City for sale - see more!

[CLICK 'NEXT>' ABOVE TO TOUR HOME]

17 Burrell's Walk, College Park, Kilkenny

3 beds - 3 baths

ASKING PRICE: €290,000

STUNNING 3 BEDROOM SEMI-DETACHED RESIDENCE IN AN ATTRACTIVE RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPMENT IN A PRIME LOCATION JUST OFF THE CALLAN ROAD AND WITHIN EASY ACCESS TO KILKENNY TOWN CENTRE. THIS SMASHING PROPERTY IS IN SHOWHOUSE CONDITION AND IS READY TO WALK INTO.

17 Burrell’s Walk is a very attractive semi-detached family residence situated fronting onto a green area to the rear of this nice mixed residential development of 2, 3 and 4 bedroom homes. The property has been decorated and finished to the highest standards with no expense spared and provides for light filled accommodation which is in showhouse condition throughout.

The property is well constructed and is approached from the road via a large paved front driveway with beech hedging boundary allowing access to this attractive property with a stone façade. A large garden and studio to the rear complete this lovely family home.

The property is located at Burrell’s Walk, College Park, Kilkenny which is a nice residential location situated just off the Callan Road and within easy access to Kilkenny town centre and a host of stylish boutiques, restaurants, licensed premises, cinema, and all the amenities that you would expect to find in a modern and cultured city.

This very attractive property is just minutes away from a number of primary and secondary schools, shops, supermarkets, etc. Kilkenny is a medieval city with Kilkenny Castle at the heart of the town, surrounded by beautifully kept parklands, museums and cathedrals. This property is perfectly placed to enjoy all the benefits of city life within a private and secluded location.

