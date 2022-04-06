Pictures: Presentation girls host volleyball tournament for five Kilkenny schools

Over 300 local Primary School children assembled in The Watershed recently for a culminating volleyball tournament involving five Kilkenny city primary schools.

The event was organised by Presentation Secondary Transition Year students who have been coaching volleyball to the primary school students over a 12 week period. This initiative, facilitated by Volleyball Ireland enabled the Transition Year students to gain invaluable experience in the coaching and teaching environment and spread their knowledge of volleyball to the younger generation.

Every week the Presentation girls walked to their designated school and coached the kids for one hour slots. The students ranged from 4th-6th class. During these sessions the girls taught the children several different skills involved with volleyball. Some of these skills included - the volley, the spike, the smash, the serve and the dig. Each week they would choose one of those skills to teach the children and they would carry out in depth exercises to showcase the new skill they had learned.

To start each session, the girls began with warm up exercises that they would vary each week. They would then do a demonstration of the skill and bring the kids through various drills to test their ability. After a couple of minutes of the drill they would go through another demonstration to remind the children of the technique. Another drill would then be carried out.

The girls really enjoyed their experience as it was a learning curve for all involved and it was something that they would definitely do again. The students then had the mammoth task of organising this culminating tournament to mark the end of the initiative.

This programme is run annually by Ms Lisa Carey, Teacher and Volleyball coach at Presentation Secondary Kilkenny.

"The TY Volley programme has been an excellent leadership opportunity for our Transition Year Students. This initiative would not be possible without the support of school management and the flexibility of the 5 local primary schools involved. The aim of this programme is to develop the game of Volleyball at grassroots level," the girls said.



"Prizes given to each school were for the following: Best communicator Best Team Spirit Most Skilful Team Best overall player, Most encouraging player These awards were distributed amongst different classes in the five different schools."

Participating schools were Gaelscoil Osrai, St John Of God, Presentation Primary, St Patrick’s De la Salle and CBS Primary.



Article written by Heather Dolan, Aoife O’Shea and Aisling Dwan, TY students