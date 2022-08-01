Search

01 Aug 2022

IN PICTURES: Stradbally Steam Rally attracts crowds in Laois

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

01 Aug 2022 8:33 PM

Stradbally Steam Rally chuffed back into Laois this weekend, and huge crowds came to enjoy it.

Photographer Michael Scully was there for the Leinster Express.

Click Next to scroll through his big collection of great photographs. 