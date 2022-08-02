IN PICTURES: Happy faces at parish fête in Laois

A long standing traditional fundraiser by a Laois Church of Ireland parish made a welcome return on Bank Holiday Monday, August 1.
Abbeyleix Parish Fête brought crowds of supporters despite the rainy day.
Photographer Alf Harvey was there for the Leinster Express.
Scroll through our gallery of photos. Click Next (below) to see the next image.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.