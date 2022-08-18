IN PICTURES: Prehistoric pottery and RTÉ nature talk for Laois Heritage Week

Laois Heritage Week is happening all this week with over 40 exciting events throughout the county.
Two that took place on Wednesday ticked the boxes for children and adults.
In Mountrath library in the afternoon there was a Hands On History workshop for children aged 4 to 13, making prehistoric pottery, with some pretty impressive pots made as these photos by Alf Harvey show.
Later on in Portlaoise library, a talk on Birds, Bees and Biodiversity was given by Éanna ní Lamhna, the beloved broadcaster who puts across her expert advice in a no-nonsense, humorous style, also captured by Alf Harvey.
