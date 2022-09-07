PROPERTY WATCH: Period Laois priests house from €240,000

A period parochial house in rural Laois that would make an idyllic home is coming up for public auction.
The parish house in the pretty village of Timahoe was a priests' home for over 100 years and oozes with character.
Sized at a generous 2,100 sq ft, is packed with period features like large windows, fireplaces, timber floors and a shelved pantry.
The house is being auctioned off on October 27 along with 1.3 acres of rolling fields, guided at €240,000.
It is one of three lots, with Lot 2 offering 9.5 acres of agricultural land guided at €140,000 and Lot 3: the entire (Lot 1 & Lot 2) guided at €380,000.00.
Bidders must register with Hennessy Auctioneers by October 25.
"We are delighted to welcome to the market this fine single storey parochial house with small attic conversion majestically set on C. 1.3 acres overlooking the village of Timahoe. This property is located within close proximity to Timahoe Village in Laois. It is within walking distance to the church, school, local park and all local amenities.
"The house is a 2 bedroom property built in the early 1900s extending to C. 2100 sq. ft. (which excludes the attic space) It contains: Front porch Entrance hall 2 x sitting rooms Study/office 3 x storage rooms Private meeting room/ office Bathroom Kitchen Attic area contained in the original main house A lean to extension with 1 bedroom (with WC) Utility room.
"Services: Oil fired central heating (not currently working), solid fuel stove, 4 x open fire places, mains water and septic tank (old style and located in close proximity to the property).
"Outside: Pebble driveway, Gardens surrounding the property, 12ft x 20ft lean to stone building (derelict) and 50ft x 17ft lofted stone shed with high roof.
"Lot 2. C. 9.5 acres of agricultural land guided at €140,000, is described as top quality arable land. It is presently in tillage production. It commands panoramic views of the countryside. As it is in a village setting it may have development potential."
Click on NEXT below image to see dozens more photos of the house and lands.