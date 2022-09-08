IN PICTURES: Big total raised by teddybears and sunflowers charity picnic in Laois

A recent teddybears picnic amid a field of sunflowers in Laois resulted in a big boost for Ukraine and Autism charities, and some lovely photographs too.

The event at Heath House Farm outside Portlaoise, included a children's art exhibition and Ukraine live music and food. Admission fees were divided between Laois Offaly Families for Autism (LOFFA) and Ukraine charities, to show support for the Ukraine communities currently seeking refuge in Laois from the Russian invasion of their country.

The organiser was Roisin O'Connell Hussey.

"It went really well thankfully and served not only as a valuable fundraiser, but was a fun family day out for LOFFA and families in general and served as a morale booster for the Ukrainians, who were able to show case their talents and culture. The teddy bears' picnic was a big hit with the children, who enjoyed some old fashioned play with teddies and tea sets, while the field of sunflowers and cornflowers provided a lovely backdrop.

"The final exact number is not in yet as LOFFA got some donations on line, but it is safe to say we raised just over €4,000. All money raised is going to Loffa and the Ukrainian refugees.

"It was a lovely relaxed day for families and had the benefit of allowing people to mix and mingle and learn a little about each other along the way, in the company of a field of beautiful flowers," Roisin said.

It was one of over 40 Laois Heritage Week events, supported by Laois County Council.

Michael Scully was there to take these lovely pictures.

Scroll through them by clicking NEXT below the image.

At the Teddy Bear's Picnic and Music Event at The Heath House in aid of Laois Offaly Families for Autism and Ukranian Refugees, were: Beth O'Regan, Hilary Treacy, Julie Kennedy, Isabelle Treacy, Vicky Flynn, Abagail Ryan and Evie Kennedy. Photo: Michael Scully.