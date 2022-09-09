IN PICTURES: Vintage car and caravan among huge Laois house auction items

The entire contents of a grand house in Portlaoise are going up for auction, including a vintage car, a caravan, and vast quantities of antiques, art, vintage car memorabilia and furnishings.
Glenfield House, Cappoley, Portlaoise is itself on the market, priced at €500,000 for the five bedroom home on 1.4 acres.
Its contents will all be sold off at an online live bid auction next Monday, September 12 at 4pm.
The sale is handled by Laois auctioneer house Sean Eacrett Auctions in Ballybrittas.
Scroll through some of the items by clicking NEXT below photo, or see their website for the full range and to register to bid.
Below: A 1973 Rover PS 350 V8 Car, full paperwork supplied. 12.3% purchasers fees. Estimate €7,000 to €9,000
