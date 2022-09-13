Search

14 Sept 2022

MEMORY LANE IN PICTURES: 2015 National Ploughing Championships in Laois

Lynda Kiernan

13 Sept 2022 11:33 PM

lynda.kiernan@leinsterexpress.ie

Look back on pictures of the last time that Laois hosted the National Ploughing Championships, seven years ago in 2015.

The championships and the World Ploughing Championships take place in Ratheniska next Tuesday to Thursday, September 20 to 22, with a record 300,000 to 450,000 number of people estimated to be coming from far and wide to Laois. 

Click on NEXT below image for more photographs. 

'Carbon Monoxide is Lethal as Hell': Pictured at the Gas Networks Ireland stand at the 2015 National Ploughing Championships were Eva Whelan (10), Paul Booth (16), and Conor Whelan (16) from Co. Laois with Tommy McAnairey helping to educate visitors about the lethal gas carbon monoxide.

 

