PROPERTY WATCH: Bold design choices in funky Portlaoise home

An eyecatching Laois home has come on the market packed with fabulous personality and colour, especially bright yellow!

The four bedroom home is in the highly sought after town of Portlaoise.

Full description below photograph.

Number 43 Liogard, on the Mountmellick N80 road, is an open plan 1970s style two storey semi-detached house that has been modernised and decorated with love and brave design flair, with eccentric touches like yellow and pink ceilings.

It has two living rooms and the fourth small bedroom has been converted into a luxury dressing room.

It is described by the auctioneer as a "fabulous four bedroom family home in a mature estate".

It is fully insulated with fitted solar panels and a floored attic with Stira access stairs. There is a low maintenance exterior with macreted rear garden and cobble lock front driveway, and access to a private communal green area to the rear.

There are solid fuel stoves in living rooms plus oil fired central heating.

The house is within walking distance to Portlaoise town centre and train station and a short drive to the M7 motorway.

it is on the market for €285,000, through auctioneer John F O'Brien, Elite Estate Agents.