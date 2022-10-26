IN PICTURES: Laois Comhairle na nÓg ready to tackle discrimination

A teenage group that could be future Laois politicians have chosen the biggest issue they believe affects young Laois people today, announcing it to be discrimination.

Laois Comhairle na nÒg had their annual conference and AGM on October 25 in the Midlands Park Hotel, reviewing the past year and looking ahead.

Full story below photo.

Comhairle na nÒg are the youth councils of 31 local authorities in the Republic of Ireland, who give their say in local services and policies.

Groups from across Laois showcased a video of their activities in the past year.

They represent FRCs and Youth Reach in Portlaoise and Mountmellick, Laois Traveller Action Group, Youth Work Ireland Laois, Mountmellick CS, Clonaslee CS, Colàiste Ìosagàin Portarlington, Portlaoise College, Dunamase College, Scoil Chriost Ri, St Mary CBS, Heywood CS, St Fergals and Mountrath CS.

Speakers included Ceann Comhairle Cllr Thomasina Connell and James Mac Inerney, a make up artist and former runner up in Netflix Glow Up.

James spoke about positive mental health, his experience and held a Q&A to the members, with a huge interest in his story.

Ben Cambell gave a presentation on Positive Mental Health, the 2022 topic of the year, looking back on Laois Comhairle's recent Colour Fun Run that brought Laois communities together.

After lunch was a World Càfe, to discuss ideas and vote on next years topic, chosen as discrimination.

Liam McNulty is a member.

“We have a deep interest and drive for supporting and fixing the problems we find in our society. The possibilities of change seemed almost endless.

“The thought, kindness and compassion of participants, mentors and speakers was unlike anything I have ever seen before. I had a great time and hope to become more involved with Comhairle na nÓg,” he said.

It was the first in-person AGM since 2019 as Covid had forced them online, for some it was the first time they met.

The day was facilitated by Niamh Kavanagh, Co Ordinator of Laois Comhairle and chair Lauren Traynor.

Young members also gave their experience of being in Comhairle.

A presentation by CYPSC was given on a new website called Open Up, by Niamh Dowler and Deirdre Phelan. The website will cover all youth services in Laois and Offaly on one platform.

National executive Lucy Doyle and PRO Darragh Prendergast also spoke.

The AGM is supported by Laois County Council, LTAG, FRCs, YWI Laois, community Gardaí, Cllrs Thomasina Connell and Padraig Fleming, CYPSC, Credit Union Portlaoise, Mark O Dwyer Participation Coordinator.