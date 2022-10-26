Search

27 Oct 2022

IN PICTURES: 'It's an important day' - Laois United Nations veterans remember their fallen

26 Oct 2022 11:33 PM

Laois soldiers who gave their lives in the service of world peace, or who died since completing their service for the United Nations, have been remembered by their colleagues and families in a revived annual ceremony.

Post 27, the Laois branch of the Irish United Nations Veterans Association, held a mass and wreath laying in Portlaoise on Sunday morning, October 23.

Mass was celebrated by Fr Ciprian in St Peter & Paul's Church, where a candle was lit and a colour party marched to dip flags and play a royal salute.

A piper led all down to a sunlit Millview memorial park, where IUNVA members formed a guard of honour to the UN monument, a globe of marble.

Wreaths were laid by bereaved families as well as by Patrick Joseph McEvoy from Post 27, by visiting members of Post 1 from Dublin, Post 31 from Wexford, and Post 11 from The Curragh.

A piper and a bugler played a lament, the Last Post and Reveille.

Jimmy Shiels is chair of Post 27.

“It was the first annual mass for us in two years, it is an important day, I thank everyone who came, and I thank Monsignor Byrne for facilitating us at Mass,” he said.

Refreshments followed in their drop in centre, where photos of deceased Post 27 members  hang proudly on display. 

