IN PICTURES: Open Day at Irish speaking Laois secondary school

The only Laois secondary school to offer lessons through Irish, held its annual Open Day, and launched a new learning hub.

Dunamase College - Coláiste Dhún Másc in Portlaoise is a young LOEBT school, established in 2017 that has expanded rapidly and is awaiting a multi-million permanent school building.

On Tuesday October 18 they welcomed pupils, parents and guardians from the local primary schools, giving them a tour of the present school buildings on Railway Street.

Staff and students were on hand throughout the evening to answer any questions and to show them around the school.

The Principal is Dympna Kelly.

“We were delighted with the opportunity to welcome such a large number of parents/ guardians and 6 th class students to our school. With not having an Open Evening over the past couple of years we were looking forward to giving potential students and their parents the opportunity to see first-hand the state-of-the-art classrooms and facilities we have on offer here in Dunamase College.

“The highlight for the staff was the overwhelming praise that our student representatives received on the evening. We were very proud of them of all.

“We have a lovely school with a wide range of extra and co-curricular activities as well as a forward thinking, future focused curriculum. Student voice and students being engaged in their own learning is something we encourage here and that’s why

we felt the Open Evening was a perfect opportunity to launch our Learning Hub. We look forward to welcoming the incoming first years to the school next year”.

Ms McCormack is the facilitating teacher.

“The Learning Hub is student led where students are Leaders of Learning within the school and they help each other become active in their own learning as well as developing leadership skills and student voice.

“The focus is on the academic with our Learning Leaders being responsible for different areas of work. It is known that when students take responsibility for their own learning they learn better. This initiative also engages students in Peer Mentoring," she said.

Jessica Boldescu is one of the Learning Leaders.

“The learning hub gives me the opportunity to develop my leadership skills and helps me gain confidence with regard to my study habits, whilst sharing strategies for learning with the younger students.”

The Learning Leaders plan to meet regularly to review their progress. Follow them on Instagram at #dclearninghub