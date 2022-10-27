Search

27 Oct 2022

IN PICTURES: Open Day at Irish speaking Laois secondary school

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

27 Oct 2022 8:33 PM

Email:

lynda.kiernan@leinsterexpress.ie

The only Laois secondary school to offer lessons through Irish, held its annual Open Day, and launched a new learning hub.

Dunamase College - Coláiste Dhún Másc in Portlaoise is a young LOEBT school, established in 2017 that has expanded rapidly and is awaiting a multi-million permanent school building.

On Tuesday October 18 they welcomed pupils, parents and guardians from the local primary schools, giving them a tour of the present school buildings on Railway Street.

Full story below photographs.

Staff and students were on hand throughout the evening to answer any questions and to show them around the school.

The Principal is Dympna Kelly.

“We were delighted with the opportunity to welcome such a large number of parents/ guardians and 6 th class students to our school. With not having an Open Evening over the past couple of years we were looking forward to giving potential students and their parents the opportunity to see first-hand the state-of-the-art classrooms and facilities we have on offer here in Dunamase College.

“The highlight for the staff was the overwhelming praise that our student representatives received on the evening. We were very proud of them of all.

“We have a lovely school with a wide range of extra and co-curricular activities as well as a forward thinking, future focused curriculum. Student voice and students being engaged in their own learning is something we encourage here and that’s why
we felt the Open Evening was a perfect opportunity to launch our Learning Hub. We look forward to welcoming the incoming first years to the school next year”.

Ms McCormack is the facilitating teacher.

“The Learning Hub is student led where students are Leaders of Learning within the school and they help each other become active in their own learning as well as developing leadership skills and student voice.

“The focus is on the academic with our Learning Leaders being responsible for different areas of work. It is known that when students take responsibility for their own learning they learn better. This initiative also engages students in Peer Mentoring," she said.
Jessica Boldescu is one of the Learning Leaders.

“The learning hub gives me the opportunity to develop my leadership skills and helps me gain confidence with regard to my study habits, whilst sharing strategies for learning with the younger students.”

The Learning Leaders plan to meet regularly to review their progress. Follow them on Instagram at #dclearninghub

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media