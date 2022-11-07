IN PICTURES: An Taisce highlights historic vacant Laois buildings

An Taisce turned its attention to vacant historic buildings in Laois on social media last weekend.
The National Trust for Ireland posted images of a number of buildings around Portlaoise which it says should be renovated.
The vacant historic buildings included properties on Grattan Street, Main Street and Coote Street in Portlaoise. Click NEXT to view An Taisce's selection.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.