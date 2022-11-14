IN PICTURES: Laois Garda first to be killed in Ireland gets Centenary honours

A young Laois Garda who was the first to die in the line of duty, has been given the burial honours he deserved, on his 100th anniversary.
The family of Henry Phelan along with Garda Deputy Commissioner Anne Marie McMahon and members of the force, attended a Mass in St Fergal's Church, Camross and laid wreaths at the graveside of Garda Phelan, on Saturday, November 12.
Read more below photograph gallery.
Born on Christmas Day 1900, Garda Phelan had joined the Civic Guards in May 1922. He was shot dead in Mullinahone while buying hurls that November by three armed anti-treaty IRA men. Read more below.
Dep Comm McMahon presented the Centenary Service Medal to Garda Phelan's nephew Oliver.
Fr Brian Griffin blessed the grave, and Ger Dooley gave an oration about Henry. Piper Cormac Bowell sounded a funeral note.
His nieces and nephews, Oliver, Martin, Joan, Patricia, and Philomena all attended the commemoration.
