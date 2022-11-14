IN PICTURES: Laois schoolchildren winning Lions Peace Poster prizes

Artistic schoolchildren from all around Laois have been awarded as winners in the county final of the Lions Club International Peace Poster Competition.

No less than 16 winners were presented with their prizes in a joyful afternoon at Laois County Council offices.

Read full names and story below photograph gallery.

The Arts Office at Laois County Council was delighted to welcome the prize winners of the Lions International Peace Poster Competition to Áras an Chontae, Portlaoise, on Tuesday November 8.

After a break of three years due to the pandemic, the winners of 1st and 2nd prizes in eight schools were presented with a plaque by the President of the Lions Club Mary O’Riordan.

The overall winner of the Laois contest was announced as Fionnán Dalton from Paddock National School, Mountrath.

His work will go forward to the next stage of the international competition.

The Lions International Peace Poster Contest is an international contest that allows children, ages 11 - 13, to creatively express what compassion means to them and to share their unique image of compassion and to encourage social connection and understanding.

The theme this year is “Lead with Compassion” and it is the 16th year that Laois County Council have hosted the event, organised jointly by the Lions Club and the Arts Office.

Lions members Mary O’Riordan and Barbara Stanley were the main organisers of the competition and they have thanked the judge, well-known local artist Ray Murphy who didn’t have an easy job to pick the winners from the 8 schools who participated this year.

Winners and schools include:

1st Prize Lily Cuddy 2nd Prize Ella Mae Scully Camross NS

1st Prize Olivia Falade 2nd Prize Rebecca McPherson St Joseph’s Girls NS, Mountmellick

1st Prize Cara Daly 2nd Prize Julius Mulder Killanure NS

1st Prize Conor Gannon 2nd Prize Harry Hoare Kolbe Special School

1st Prize Joshua Bergin 2nd Prize Shannon Dooley Rushall NS

1st Prize Réaltín Kirwan 2nd Prize Frankie Costello Gaelscoil Thromaire

1st Prize Fionnán Dalton 2nd Prize Polly Nolan Paddock NS, Mountrath

1st Prize Leah Doheny 2nd Prize Julia - Bella Scoil Bhríde, Mountrath

The posters will be on display to the public in Áras an Chontae for two weeks for visitors to view the work.