PICTURES | St John’s National School Longford hosts wonderful Easter celebration

Sgt Darren Conlon, Gda Anthony Scanlon and Rev Simon Scott with children from the Junior Room

St John’s National School celebrated ‘Our Easter Celebration’ on Wednesday, April 6. The school was led in their celebrations by Reverend Simon Scott. Easter is traditionally a time when we celebrate life, and this acted as the catalyst for the celebration to which available members of the emergency services were invited.

The celebration was a fitting way to commemorate the invaluable contribution, dedication and heroism of emergency services personnel in protecting all of our lives during the pandemic.

The day was made more special as it was the first whole school event enjoyed by the wider school community since the recent lifting of restrictions and its awarding of DEIS Urban Band 1 status.

The children took centre stage on the day and impressed all in attendance with their singing and presentation of scripture readings. A number of children from each classroom, including the children from the Middle Room, under the direction of their teacher Clement Farrar, read self-composed prayers of thanks which were excellent. The altar was adorned with beautiful artwork completed by the children.

Acting Principal, Monica Mulholland, delivered the welcoming address to those in attendance. She thanked all present and all members of the school community, with a special word of appreciation to the children and staff in recognition of all of the effort and work they had invested in making the idea for the celebration a reality.

Teachers, children, parents and family members were present, in addition to two representatives of An Garda Síochána, namely Community Garda Anthony Scanlon and Sergeant Darren Conlon.

Junior Room Teacher, Niamh Columb, led the children in their whole school rendition of ‘Céad Míle Fáilte Romhat, a Íosa, a Íosa’. Parent, Dianne Clendenning supplied the musical accompaniment for the occasion.

Reverend Simon Scott delivered a thoughtful oration which explored the significance of Easter and the significance of the occasion.

Sergeant Darren Conlon spoke to those assembled and thanked the school for inviting him and his colleague to join in celebrating the occasion. He said that he had spoken to the children while visiting St John’s National School in the past and recalled the respect and good behaviour which was evident amongst the children at the time.

Laura Toolan, member of St John’s National School Parents’ Association, presented a beautiful bouquet of flowers to Emma McCready, Senior Room Teacher, and wished her well as she goes on maternity leave.

Canon David Catterall was recognised by all assembled for his dedication to the role of Chairperson of the Board of Management over a twenty-year period. His exemplary contribution will be celebrated at a future date.

Ms Mulholland addressed those gathered once again to thank everyone who had helped make the idea for the occasion a reality. She also thanked the Parents’ Association for their work in managing refreshments on the day.

The children had the opportunity to explore the Garda vehicles which the Gardaí had kindly brought along and parked outside the church. The event was thoroughly enjoyed by all present. It was a very special and memorable occasion made more special by the enthusiasm of those gathered.