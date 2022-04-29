PICTURES | A host of young talent at Longford County Fleadh

Helena Casey

PICTURES: SHELLEY CORCORAN

Edgeworthstown Library was a fantastic setting for the official opening of the county Fleadh last Thursday night, as young musicians from across Longford gathered to perform lively musical numbers for the gathered crowd.

Fleadh Cheoil Longfoirt took place over the course of four days, last weekend, with a host of musical events bringing large crowds to Edgeworthstown to enjoy the music and the sunshine.

“The most important people here tonight are the musicians,” Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council Peggy Nolan told the gathered crowd at last Thursday’s festival opening.

“You are the keepers of our tradition and of all things that make us proud. You can see by the smiles on the faces here that the music is in their veins, so it’s in safe hands and I wish you continued success.”

Cllr Nolan went on to thank the Fleadh committee who she said “are passionate about our culture”.

“I look forward to a bright future where Longford, encouraged by Edgeworthstown, will make us all proud over the next few days,” she concluded.