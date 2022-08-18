PROPERTY WATCH: Huge unfinished house in the Midlands is up for sale for eye opening price

A huge unfinished house in the Midlands come on the market at a bargain price, but a lot of work remains before it is complete. Located near Portlaoise, it will have five bedrooms and four bathrooms, and covers 316 m² (3,400 ft²). It is on the market for €150,000.

The auctioneer describes the house as being "at roof stage".

"With substantial works already completed, the property is now at roof stage and is already becoming a distinguished home. Excellent blockwork, concrete floors on both floors, extensive insulation and a superb roof, have laid the foundations of an exceptional build.

"The views from the site are panoramic. Situated on a short lane, the property offers great privacy."

The house is off a local road midway between Portlaoise and Ballybrittas, a few minutes drive from the M7 motorway.

"This magnificent part-complete residence offers a rare opportunity to acquire a substantial residence in a most sought-after location close to Portlaoise, The Heath, Emo, Killenard and the M7. The property is now ready for you to finish to your own style and taste," say Hume Auctioneers.

