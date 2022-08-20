PROPERTY WATCH: Large farmhouse in the Midlands going up for auction at what looks like a real bargain price!

A big two storey farmhouse in the Midlands is coming up for auction, guiding at just €150,000.

The traditional farmhouse in Abbeyleix in Laois has got top of the range low energy upgrades, but the interior is crying out for modernisation with huge potential to be an idyllic rural family home, as these photos show.

It comes with an air source heatpump, while the slate roof is fitted with multiple solar panels, which all could cost more than €50,000 to install. The walls and attic also appear to have been retro-insulated.

The ground floor has a porch, a sitting room, a living room with a solid fuel stove, and a kitchen. On the first floor are three bedrooms and a large bathroom.

The farmhouse has its own well and septic tank.

It is on a one acre site with outhouses facing the home across a walled yard as well as extensive grassy plots, and is Lot 3 of a farm auction that in total has 53 acres for sale.

Lot 1 is for 38 acres included slatted accommodation. Lot 2 is 14 acres of Roadside lands. Lot 4 would sell the farmhouse along with 14 acres.

Auctioneer Pat Gannon will conduct the auction in the Manor Hotel, Abbeyleix on Friday, September 2 at 3pm.

His advertisement for the property is in the property section of the current Leinster Express newspaper now on sale.

