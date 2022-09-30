IN PICTURES: Young talent on show at Offaly choir and orchestra's spectacular performance

The staff and students of Tullamore Stage School treated their audience to a very enjoyable lunchtime recital on Saturday last with performances from the choir and orchestra, plus many solo vocal and instrumental performances.
The recital embraced a wide ranging repertoire from sacred to secular and included students who achieved excellent results in their recent Royal Irish Academy of Music Exams.
