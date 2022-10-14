Search

15 Oct 2022

IN PICTURES: Remarkable exhibition for Offaly Down Syndrome Association

Reporter:

Gearoid Keegan

14 Oct 2022 10:33 PM

TO celebrate World Down Syndrome Awareness Month this October, and to promote the Down Syndrome community in Offaly, Offaly Down Syndrome Association teamed up with PPAI Press Photographer of The Year 2021 and 2022 James Crombie to exhibit close-up and thought-provoking portraits of its members in the “ThreeTwentyOne” photo exhibition.

The exhibition was on show in Tullamore and Birr libraries (where it ends on October 14), moving to the Tullamore Court Hotel from October 18 for a week and then at the Bridge Centre Tullamore from October 24-31, and digitally in Edenderry and Clara libraries from October 18-21, and Banagher Library from October 25-28. Ger Rogers was the photographer at the exhibition in Tullamore Library.

