IN PICTURES: Revved up in Offaly for first ever 'Dyno Day' in Ireland

BALLYBOY got really revved up when it hosted the first ever Dyno Day south of the border recently when scores of high horsepower tractors lined up at the village for a date with the dynamometer and a real test of their strength.
The event was a fundraiser run by Ballyboy Community Development and Tidy Towns for Ballyboy hall, the Ashling Murphy Memorial Fund and Offaly Down Syndrome. (Pictures by Ger Rogers)
The day was about much more than engines however, as there was entertainment for all the family with live music, an auction, tug of war, food, stands and a remote controlled driving skills test for children involving a fantastic handcrafted model of Ballyboy village.
