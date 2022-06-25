WATCH: Fashion favours brave Carlow native at blustery Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby

The blustery wind at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby took a back-seat to fashion today as ladies and gentleman alike donned the seasons latest styles and trends in the hopes of winning the coveted best-dressed award.

One of those ladies was Faith Amond, who hot off the heels from being named one of the 10 best dressed at last weeks Down Royal Summer Festival, is no stranger when it comes to fashion.

Our own Siobhan Donoghue caught up with Faith to find how she consistently pulls it off from race to race.

"Well it's just so great to be out again and be back at the race meetings" says Carlow native Faith.

"I just decide on the day, it depends on the weather, today is not really suitable for the big hats but we got there",

Faith is wearing a beautiful ankle length crepe tiered black dress from Irish designer Roisín Lenane, a gold hat from Irish designer along with her bag from Irish designer Philip Treacey from "about 20 years ago"

Watch the full interview above.