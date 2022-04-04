Search

04 Apr 2022

WATCH: County Derry Post takes part in local Sports Careers Day

The event was jointly run by Ulster GAA, the IFA and Ulster Rugby.

Staff Reporter

04 Apr 2022 11:33 AM

editor@derrypost.com

An event highlighting the opportunities available for young people in the local sport industry has been held in County Derry.

Run by Ulster Rugby, Ulster GAA and the Irish Football Association (IFA) in conjunction with the Department for Communities (DfC), the event was held in Limavady, with three local schools taking part.

Over 60 pupils from Limavady High School, St Mary's HS Limavady and Limavady Grammar School took part in mock interviews for jobs within the sports industry under DfC's 'Sport - A home for lifelong volunteering' scheme.

The focus of the day was based around highlighting the variety of career paths there are in sport and how young people can give themselves the best possible opportunity as they look towards their future.

Jobs featured included PE Teaching, Sports Development, Volunteer Development, Coaching, Sports Science and Sports Journalism, with County Derry Post Sports Editor Mary K Burke among those interviewing the pupils.

"The children were really bought into the process, they were really well prepared and enthusiastic," she said.

"A lot of them have done a lot of research into the field they were looking into and I wasn't so sure sometimes if I was the interviewer or the interviewee at times.

"They engaged fully with it. So much focus is on the academic aspect of the prospectus, but children have to go out into the world and young people have to be able to communicate and articulate.

"Some of them have achieved fantastic things out of the school, but they just don't know how to put that across when they are sitting at an interview for work, or university, or whatever pathway they go down.

"In a situation like this, where it's in an environment where they are comfortable, they can tell you a wee bit about themselves and get a bit of feedback on how to do better.

"That can only be a good thing for students," she added.

In addition to this, the Club and Community Development Officers from each code shared their career journeys to date highlighting the challenges they have encountered as well as providing key advice for the young people to take away.

