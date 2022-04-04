Search

04 Apr 2022

WATCH: County Derry boy's emotional reaction to seeing football hero at Anfield

The Dungiven Celtic youngster was attending his first game with his dad Ronan.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

04 Apr 2022 5:33 PM

Email:

liam@derrypost.com

A County Derry school boy has become a viral internet sensation after a clip of him witnessing the Liverpool football team in the flesh for the first time was shared online.

Oscar McElhinney, from Dungiven, was filmed by his father Ronan as the Liverpool players emerged onto the Anfield turf for their 2-0 Premier League win over Watford on Saturday afternoon.

The 33-second clip shows Oscar, a pupil at St John's PS Dernaflaw, becoming overwhelmed by the sight of his favourite player – Egyptian forward Mohammed Salah - with the spectacle moving him to tears.

Ronan said that himself and Oscar were initially unaware of his steadily rising fame, having filmed the occasion as a memory to send to his mother back home.

“I just happened to have my phone on, I was taking a photograph and I said I'd just video his reaction,” he said.

“He started to cry then, and then the next thing he saw [Mo] Salah and just went beserk then. It was amazing, even the people sitting round us couldn't believe the reaction on his face.

“I was just going to do a wee story thing about the first trip to Anfield, and I was sending videos through to his mother”.

Full interview on how the video went viral with Oscar's father Ronan in tomorrow's County Derry Post.

WATCH: County Derry Post takes part in local Sports Careers Day

The event was jointly run by Ulster GAA, the IFA and Ulster Rugby.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media