WATCH: County Derry boy's emotional reaction to seeing football hero at Anfield

A County Derry school boy has become a viral internet sensation after a clip of him witnessing the Liverpool football team in the flesh for the first time was shared online.

Oscar McElhinney, from Dungiven, was filmed by his father Ronan as the Liverpool players emerged onto the Anfield turf for their 2-0 Premier League win over Watford on Saturday afternoon.

The 33-second clip shows Oscar, a pupil at St John's PS Dernaflaw, becoming overwhelmed by the sight of his favourite player – Egyptian forward Mohammed Salah - with the spectacle moving him to tears.

Ronan said that himself and Oscar were initially unaware of his steadily rising fame, having filmed the occasion as a memory to send to his mother back home.

“I just happened to have my phone on, I was taking a photograph and I said I'd just video his reaction,” he said.

“He started to cry then, and then the next thing he saw [Mo] Salah and just went beserk then. It was amazing, even the people sitting round us couldn't believe the reaction on his face.

“I was just going to do a wee story thing about the first trip to Anfield, and I was sending videos through to his mother”.

