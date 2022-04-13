Search

13 Apr 2022

WATCH: Liam Neeson reflects on Guildhall role

The Ballymena man last night appeared in hit comedy 'Derry Girls'.

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

13 Apr 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

editor@derrypost.com

The Lyric Theatre’s patron Liam Neeson has sent a message of support for their forthcoming co-production with Abbey Theatre of Brian’s Friel’s ‘Irish epic’ Translations.

The production will run at Lyric Theatre 23rd April - 29th May and Abbey Theatre 13th June - 13th August, 2022 followed by an Ireland tour to Limerick, Galway and Donegal.

In 1980 Liam Neeson performed the character of Doalty in the premiere of Translations by Field Day Theatre Company at the Guildhall, Derry.

Neeson as 'Doalty' in 1980.

The company was an artistic collaboration between Brian Friel and Stephen Rea. In this forthcoming production Doalty will be played by Andy Doherty, who trained at the Lyric Drama Studio.

Liam’s message comes the day after his surprise cameo appearance on episode one of the Channel 4 hit comedy Derry Girls.

Liam started his career at the Lyric Theatre under its pioneering founder Mary O’Malley, and has been a long-standing Patron and supporter of the Lyric and its work.

'I hope you like it' - Final season of Derry Girls airs tonight (April 12)

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media