05 May 2022

WATCH: Brooke pays homage to Snow patrol with special version of 'That's Rich'

The Eurovision finalist recorded a version of her song in Belfast.

Reporter:

Liam Tunney

05 May 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

liam@derrypost.com

County Derry's Eurovision hopeful Brooke Scullion says a version of her song 'That's Rich' recorded in Belfast was 'in homage' to famous local band Snow Patrol.

The Bellaghy woman recorded a stripped-back, acoustic version of the song she will perform on stage in Turin in next week's Eurovision Song Contest semi final, choosing the alley outside the iconic Duke of York pub in Belfast to do so.

She told Derry Now the rendition was in honour of Snow Patrol, who performed their first gig in the area.

"They were saying they wanted us to do live or acoustic versions of our songs and send them in," she said.

"You can do that anywhere, but I wanted to do something kind of historical. Outside the Duke of York was the first place Snow Patrol ever performed live.

"Obviously with their success, I wanted to pay homage to that, and that's why I performed there, and the Duke of York manager was very obliging.

"It was raining the whole time, but it was class. It was very cool, I felt like I had to do something for my country in Belfast to show people what Ireland is actually like.

"People were just walking by and you could hear them in the background, so it was great."

After an emotional send-off on Sunday, Brooke has arrived in Turin and has been undergoing rehearsals and sound checks ahead of the semi final next Thursday.

The Bellaghy woman has been performing across Europe recently.

