WATCH: The moment Padraig Delargy tops the poll in Foyle

Sinn Féin's, Padraig Delargy, came out on top in the Foyle constituency after being voted in after the first preference count.
Mark H Durkan of SDLP was also voted in after the first count.
Delargy sailed past the quota of 7,188 with 9,471 votes, whilst Durkan retained his seat with 7,999 votes.
