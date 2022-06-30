Search

30 Jun 2022

Watch: Mayor presented with iconic Derry Girls artwork

From one Derry Girl to another

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

30 Jun 2022 4:33 PM

Email:

catherine.mcginty@iconicnews.ie

Local artist, Maoliosa Bond, has presented an iconic Derry Girls artwork to Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Sandra Duffy

Speaking to Derry Now, Maoliosa said she was delighted the piece had now been chosen to hang in the Mayor's Parlour.

She added: "A producer from Hat Trick Promotions visited Derry Design Makers here in the Craft Village last summer and contacted me in November to see if I would be interested in doing a commission for Lisa Magee, for the end of series three of Derry Girls.

"So, this was their chosen view of Derry. It was iconic. It was what Derry Girls was about. The Bogside, Free Derry Corner, wee Dessie's shop, the fly-over, the Long Tower, and the Bogside Inn, which is now knocked down, are all included.

"The landmark filming locations from Derry Girls are included including the Lone Moor road, where one of the girls lived, up into Creggan and Donegal is in the background.

"I was delighted to be asked to do the painting and it was great they asked a Derry Girl to do it since it was for Derry Girl's creator, Lisa Magee.  I was chuffed. they could have picked anyone and they asked me. This was a special commission for presentation at the wrap party. 

"We are lucky now we can do a run of 300 in the smaller size for people to have as a commemorative piece," said Maoliosa. 

Maoliosa's artwork was copyrighted piece, commissioned by Hat Trick Promotions to celebrate the success of the global phenomenon Derry Girls. Hat Trick Promotions presented the original to Lisa Magee, with 13 smaller prints gifted to the cast.

Speaking at the presentation, Mayor Sandra Duffy said she was absolutely honoured and delighted to receive the stunning picture from Maoliosa. 

"It will be an amazing addition to the Mayor's Parlour. I can't wait to get it up, so that everyone within the City who comes in can see this wonderful, iconic image," said Mayor Duffy.

