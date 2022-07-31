WATCH: Eamonn Lynch recalls Motorman Bishop Street explosions

On the 50th anniversary of Operation Motorman, local author, Eamonn Lynch, revisited his childhood home, Lynch's Bar at the top of Brook Street Lane, on Bishop Street.
Eamonn recalled he was asleep at the room at the very top of what was then a three-storey building.
He said: "I remember being woken by a number of quite loud explosions.
Brandywell explosions first indication of Motorman https://t.co/1YZmXiW3Ba— Derry Now (@DerryNow) July 30, 2022
"You could nearly feel the explosion of them. You sensed it in the windows.
"It was as if the place was shaking, it was so close, as you could imagine.
"Just across the street from where I am was a wee grotto to Our Lady, which was kept by the locals here, and beyond that was what we called The Bankin'.
