WATCH: County Derry street impassable due to flooding

Police have closed two roads in north Derry as a period of extreme weather has caused widespread flooding.

Main Street, Dungiven, and Clooney Road, Greysteel have both been affected.

"The Clooney Road is closed between Greysteel and the City Airport roundabout due to flooding this morning, Friday 28th October," said a spokesperson.

"Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes for their journey."

The PSNI described Main Street, Dungiven, as 'impassable'.

"Drivers are urged to avoid Main Street, Dungiven, which is currently impassable due to flooding. Please seek an alternative route for your journey," added a spokesperson.

Dungiven this morning. Take care everyone. pic.twitter.com/7sIeRKECIz — Glenshane Com Dev Ld (@GlenshaneComDev) October 28, 2022

The Quilly Road, Coleraine, had also been deemed impassable, but has now reopened to traffic.

"Motorists are advised that the Quilly Road, Coleraine, has now reopened to traffic," said a PSNI spokesperson.

Flooding has affected areas across Northern Ireland this morning, with police advising 'extreme caution'.

Back roads avoiding Quilly Road just as bad - take care! https://t.co/EfwVtMXoHa — Claire Sugden (@ClaireSugden) October 28, 2022

"Police are reminding motorists to take extreme caution when travelling on the roads this morning, Friday October 28th, due to hazardous driving conditions," said a spokesperson.

"There are a number of roads flooded and impassable. Please follow road signs, slow down and think about whether or not your journey is essential."

City of Derry Airport remains open, the road after the airport roundabout up to Greysteel is restricted due to flooding, the Airport remains open with flight schedule currently normal - please allow additional time for you journey by road and stay safe — City of Derry Airport (@CoDerryAirport) October 28, 2022

City of Derry Airport have said they remain open this morning despite the disruption.

"City of Derry Airport remains open, the road after the airport roundabout up to Greysteel is restricted due to flooding," they said.

"The Airport remains open with flight schedule currently normal - please allow additional time for you journey by road and stay safe."