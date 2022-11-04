This week has been a barrel of laughs for local publican, Daniel McCallion, of Derry's popular Abercorn Bar.
Daniel, a keen cyclist who, according to his brother Edmund, is well used to falls, has gone viral with the video showing him chasing runaway beer kegs across Abercorn Road and down the hill of nearby Bennett Street.
Speaking to Derry Now, Daniel's brother Edmund said the kegs had been left out on Wednesday for collection. Diageo had collected their kegs and we were waiting on Coors.
"There was a big gust of wind and Daniel, who was working at the bar heard the clatter. He ran out and chased after the runaway kegs, when he fell.
"He's a bit bruised but he's back at work, the walking wounded," said Edmund.
The Derry ones being the Derry ones, Daniel has already been immortalised on a Ferry Clever Card, Run Rudolph Run.
