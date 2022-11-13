WATCH: Derry punk legends 'Ventura Highway' putting on a show - 'DCFC'

'Ventura Highway' rocked O'Neill's Derry store yesterday as city supporters came together for a final good luck celebration ahead of today's FAI Cup Final.
The band were delighted at the opportunity of singing their song at the Waterloo Place store.
The song, entitled 'DCFC', was released earlier this year.
It is sung by the Brandywell faithful from the terraces and has certainly proved to be a fan favourite.
In 1979 four local lads formed the band and 43 years later they availed of the opportunity to thank Derry City Football Club for all the much needed years of football entertainment.
The 'Ventura Highway' band members are: Don Clarke (Lead Singer), Martin Sweeney (Lead Guitar), Martin Mullan (Drums) and Paul McGowan (Base Guitar).
Martin Mullan, who wrote “DCFC”, is also a Director of the club.
