01 May 2022

WATCH: Donegal's Sinéad Lucey Brennan speaks at Health Conference

Open and honest discussion at Women’s Health Conference

01 May 2022 4:33 PM

The issues of pregnancy, IVF, pregnancy loss and surrogacy were highlighted at the recent Women's Health Conference.

The event, which was organised by Senator Lisa Chambers (Fianna Fáil), took place in Dublin.

Donegal's Sinéad Lucey Brennan spoke on one of the discussion panels. Sinéad, who is also known as The Disability Designer is a a disability advocate, global tech leader, former director of Girls in Tech, and current member of  the Government’s Disability Stakeholder Group.

She spoke movingly about her experience with pregnancy, pregnancy loss and the challenges of accessing pregnancy care with an invisible disability. 

Sinéad was joined the panel with Rosanna Davison, Senator Catherine Ardagh, and Laura Hackett (The Fertility Hack) which was moderated by Dr Aoibhinn Ní Shúilleabháin

Commenting on the conference, Sinéad said: “I was delighted to join a panel and a conference with fantastic women sharing their experiences in such an open and honest way.

"Working together we can achieve a better maternity healthcare system for every woman, regardless of her disability, means, circumstances, or ethnicity.” 

Sinéad can be reached on Twitter at: The Disability Designer or 1sineadluceyb.

