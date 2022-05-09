Watch: Dolphins delight visitors as they swim alongside boats at Sliabh Liag

People enjoying a trip with Sliabh Liag Boat Tours on Sunday were treated to the beautiful sight of dolphins swimming alongside the two boats.
Among those on board was Donegal Live journalist Siobhán McNamara who captured some footage of the dolphins.
"It was amazing to see them so close up, and at such a beautiful part of our coast," she said.
"We did the trip to celebrate my daughter's birthday and this experience made it all the more memorable.
"Some of the dolphins swam just in front of the bow of one of the boats for ages. We were told this is something they do a lot."
Basking sharks were also seen from the boats several times last week.
