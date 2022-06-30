Ireland's first interactive steam engine cab comes to Donegal Town

There is lots of excitement here at Donegal's Railway Museum as they celebrate a national first with the installation this week of the much-anticipated interactive steam engine cab.
This is a great addition to the museum and to Donegal tourism in Donegal Town offering visitors a fun and exciting learning experience of how things used to be.
They would like to thank Mirador media for the design and installation and especially to the Heritage Council for funding it.
