Search

12 Jul 2022

Watch: Feeder parade in Manorcunningham ahead of Twelfth celebrations in the North

Tradition dates back over 100 years

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

12 Jul 2022 12:33 PM

A number of small feeder Orange parades were held in Donegal this morning ahead of going to the North to take part in some of the Twelfth demonstrations.

Among those was one in Manorcunningham.

The tradition of having a feeder parade dates back over 100 years.

Members of the Manorcunningham Loyal Orange Lodge 1117 assembled at the Orange Hall in the east Donegal village this morning to prepare for the Twelfth of July celebrations.

Aside from a break during World War II and Covid, the tradition has taken place every year.

The Manorcunningham Pipe Band were also in attendance.

Funeral on Thursday of woman who died in fatal road collision

Mary O'Driscoll died in Sligo University Hospital shortly after collision

As is the tradition, the small feeder parade marched through the village and then made its to the main Letterkenny to Derry road.

Gardaí were in attendance to briefly halt morning traffic in order for the parade to cross to the far side where they marched for a couple of hundred metres before boarding a bus bound for Limavady, which is one of 18 venues across Northern Ireland hosting major Twelfth of July demonstrations today.

"It's a bit different being back after two years because of the Covid. We're looking forward to a good day out," commented one member of the lodge.

Cash boost for seven Donegal agricultural shows

Minister McConalogue welcomes funding for these "great community events"

The present lodge in Manorcunningham L.O.L. 1117 came into existence in 1919. 

Other lodges and bands from east Donegal will also be in attendance.

The Fermanagh parade in Enniskillen which will also play host to visiting lodges from Donegal, Leitrim, Cavan and Monaghan and their bands.

Last weekend around 50 lodges were present for the annual Twelfth Parade in Rossnowlagh.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media