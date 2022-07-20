AIB DECISION: Another blow for West Donegal and other communities around our county claims councillor

Independent west Donegal councillor, Micheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig has slammed this week's decision by the AIB making 70 branches nationwide cashless later this year, including six in Donegal

"AIB has announced it will cease all cash transactions from the end of September. Our community has seen devastating cuts forced upon us by successive Governments and this is supported by most of our TDs.

"We have seen banks and other businesses withdraw from our community solely to make more profit elsewhere.

"The concern expressed by the community to me in An Clochán Liath is that this is the first step towards the banks closing their doors as we have seen in other areas around An Gaeltacht agus Dún na nGall.

"The bank's sole interest is to make a profit, not to show loyalty to a customer base that has been there since AIB first arrived in our communities. Our community does not have the same ability to do transactions via the internet due to the lack of investment in the broadband infrastructure."

He added: "In our community, we have an ageing population that depends on the fantastic personal service that the staff gives, and I want to give recognition to the staff who know their service users by first name and their personal circumstances. This will soon all be gone, along with their ATMs but this is not a surprise as this is how capitalism operates.

"I would strongly recommend that people would use the local Credit Union as well as the local Post Office," he says.