Watch: "Envy of the county" Swan Park officially opened

Buncrana's Swan Park was officially opened to the public this morning.
Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys was on hand to cut the ribbon at the opening ceremony.
The Minister thanked local representatives and Donegal County Council staff for all of their hard efforts to have the local popular amenity rebuilt following the devastating flash floods of August 2017 that destroyed the park.
Minister Humphrey's revealed that the Swan Park restoration project was the first project in Donegal to be completed under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.
Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District, Cllr Paul Canning described Swan Park as "masterpiece" and that it is now the "envy of the county".
See Wednesday's Inish Times for full coverage of the opening.
