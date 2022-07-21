Watch cattle arrive at their final destination in pasture new on Tory Island

Five hardy heads of cattle have arrived on Tory Island today. They were brought to the island on a barge from Curransport early this morning. The cattle are being brought to this unique location in conjunction with Corncrake/Traonach LIFE and will be the first cattle to inhabit the island for almost three decades.
Speaking on behalf of Corncrake Ireland, Caitríona Ní Cheallaigh says it is hoped the initiative which has been carried out with the permission and cooperation of landowners will invigorate the practice of traditional farming on the island.
“We are hoping more people will get involved. It can be done with the cooperation of landowners to renew traditional farming practices,” she said, adding that farm management is key to conservation.
The initiative is open to all islanders who can participate in the project.
