Watch: Swimmers take to the water for the Bundoran Big Swim

There was a great turnout for the Bundoran Big Swim which took place on Saturday afternoon.
Swimmers took to the water at Tullan Strand for the 2.4km swim.
The event is a fundraiser for Bundoran Community Centre and included a family fun day with ball race, market and refreshments taking place at Bundoran Pier.
